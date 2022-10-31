1939

The Hardys Ride High

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 20th, 1939

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Sixth of the Judge Hardy series. Judge James K. Hardy is brought the fabulous news from attorney George Irving, that he could be the heir to 2 million dollars. In order to claim the inheritance, he and his family must leave for Detroit. The disinherited heir Philip 'Phil' Westcott, adopted son of the deceased relative, has to leave the fabulous mansion Detroit. But the playboy Phil ain't going down without a fight. He decides on a charm offensive. First with Polly Benedict and foremost Andrew 'Andy' Hardy, the son of Judge Hardy.

Cast

Mickey RooneyAndrew 'Andy' Hardy
Cecilia ParkerMarian Hardy
Fay HoldenMrs. Emily Hardy
Ann RutherfordPolly Benedict
Sara HadenMildred 'Aunt Milly' Forrest
Virginia GreyConsuela MacNish

