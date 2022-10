Not Available

Two police officers investigate the disappearance of a store clerk. During the investigation they arrive at the house of a mysterious girl and discover that the landlady is a psychopathic murderer and that the body of the boy is in the wine cellar together with so many others. One of the two agents are hurt by the murderer, the other one succeeds in killing her/it. For Francis, the police officer survivor, is not ended: a long nightmare is about to begin.