The Harryhausen Chronicles

  • Documentary
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

As an actor, director and producer, Ray Harryhausen has been a vibrant figure in Hollywood, working on everything from family films to mind-bending sci-fi. But his true genius lay in the creation of special effects for movies such as Mighty Joe Young and It Came from Outer Space. Narrated by Leonard Nimoy and featuring appearances by George Lucas and Ray Bradbury, this film documents Harryhausen's remarkable life's work.(copied from Netflix)

Cast

Leonard NimoyHimself (Narrator)
Ray BradburyHimself
Tom HanksHimself (archive footage)
Ray HarryhausenHimself
George LucasHimself
Dennis MurenHimself

