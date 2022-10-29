Not Available

On a deserted back road in the middle of nowhere, Blake and Reagan are setting off to start a new life in the big city. Constant fighting and car problems are just the beginning of their trouble, as they will soon discover that they are not alone on this road. Two sisters, a duo of criminals and something much worse wait for them. Their situation quickly turns from a move to trying to survive the horrors of THE HARVESTMAN. Shot on location in Hays, Alberta with a budget that gives a whole new meaning to no-budget filmmaking. The Harvestman was created by a group of people who share a love of movies. With the help and support of a dedicated group of volunteers they crafted a homage to the grindhouse films of the 60s and 70s.