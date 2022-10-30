Not Available

The Hat Box Mystery

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Robert L. Lippert Productions

Susan Hart, assistant to private detective Russ Ashton, is given a camera concealed in a hat box and assigned to take a picture of a woman. A gun is accidentally hidden in the box and the woman is killed. Susan is charged with murder, but Russ and his less-than-useful associate, Harvard, get on the case and prove that the fatal shot was fired by the killer from across the street.

Cast

Tom NealRuss Ashton
Pamela BlakeSusan Hart
Allen Jenkins'Harvard'
Virginia SaleVeronica Hoopler
Leonard PennStevens, aka John Moreland

