The Hat Box Mystery

Susan Hart, assistant to private detective Russ Ashton, is given a camera concealed in a hat box and assigned to take a picture of a woman. A gun is accidentally hidden in the box and the woman is killed. Susan is charged with murder, but Russ and his less-than-useful associate, Harvard, get on the case and prove that the fatal shot was fired by the killer from across the street.
|Tom Neal
|Russ Ashton
|Pamela Blake
|Susan Hart
|Allen Jenkins
|'Harvard'
|Virginia Sale
|Veronica Hoopler
|Leonard Penn
|Stevens, aka John Moreland
