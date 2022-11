Not Available

On a spring morning, a young girl's body is found at Conleau Beach in Vannes. The police easily identify the victim as Lauren Coulon, a popular high school student who was declared MIA a few days ago. Alongside the police investigation, her family and friends decide to investigate on their own. What nobody knows at the moment is that the Lauren Coulon case will permit to unearth several dark family secrets that had been hidden for more than a decade.