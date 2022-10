Not Available

Welcome to the Haunted Dollhouse, where three terrifying tales await you. Guardian skulls protect a castle, a young girl is possessed by powers unknown, and evil once again springs from the toy box. Beyond these doors, YOU are the plaything. Cast: Robin Sydney, Jessica Morris, Meredith McClain, Tim Thomerson, Tracy Scoggins. Re-edited versions of: Dollman VS Demonic Toys / Dangerous Worry Dolls / Skullheads