2003

The Haunted Mansion

  • Thriller
  • Fantasy
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 24th, 2003

Studio

Doom Buggy Productions

Workaholic Jim Evers, his wife/business partner Sara Evers get a call one night from a mansion owner named Edward Gracey wants to sell his house. Once the Evers family arrive at the mansion a butler named ramsley takes them to dine with Master Gracey. Master Gracey takes one look at Sara and he thinks she's his lost lover. The evers family are trapped in the mansion. Then the magic begins.

Cast

Eddie MurphyJim Evers
Terence StampRamsley
Nathaniel ParkerMaster Gracey
Marsha ThomasonSara Evers
Jennifer TillyMadame Leota
Dina Spybey-WatersEmma

View Full Cast >

Images

3 More Images