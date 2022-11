Not Available

Carly Beth is a scared little girl, who wants so desperately to be scary. For this Halloween, Carly Beth seeks to frighten her classmates, by wearing a disturbing mask she bought at a costume store. But along her night of fright, Carly Beth finds the mask has fused with her face, and turned her into a monster. wants to be scary this Halloween, but after stealing a frightening Halloween mask, it begins to merge with her face.