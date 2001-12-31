The Haunted Pumpkin of Sleepy Hollow

2001

It's Halloween, and friends Nick and Kate are on a mission to find the biggest and best pumpkin in the patch. Unfortunately, the pumpkin thy chose is haunted by the ghost of the Headless Horseman...and he wants his head back! Aided by the skittish spirit Nathaniel, the two kids have to keep the Headless Horseman from getting his pumpkin head back before midnight. Inspired by the classic Washington Irving tale, "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow", the whole town of Sleepy Hollow gets involved in the exciting and thrilling race towards midnig