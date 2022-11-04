The Haunted World of Edward D. Wood, Jr.

Not Available

The strange life and the wonderfully awful films of 1950's Hollywood Z movie director Ed Wood are profiled in this documentary that was conceived of and researched several years before commercial-filmmaker Tim Burton made his feature film tribute. Actually, Wood does not appear much in this film. Rather, it centers on the lives and thoughts of his entourage and those who knew him. Among those interviewed are Wood's former lover and star of his earliest films, Dolores Fuller, whom he abruptly replaced in the middle of Bride of the Monster with actress Loretta King who is also interviewed.