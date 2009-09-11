2009

The Haunted World of El Superbeasto

  • Animation
  • Horror
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 11th, 2009

Studio

Starz Media

The Haunted World of El Superbeasto is an animated comedy that also combines elements of a horror and thriller film. It is based upon the comic book series created by Rob Zombie that follows the character of El Superbeasto and his sexy sidekick sister, Suzi-X, voiced by Sheri Moon, as they confront an evil villain by the name of Dr. Satan.

Cast

Danny TrejoRico (voice)
Sheri Moon ZombieSuzi X (voice)
Paul GiamattiDr. Satan (voice)
Cassandra PetersonAmber (voice)
Dee WallaceTrixie (voice)
April WinchellDame Grace Appleton / Liza / Babs / Dolly / Joan / Gloria / Scripty / Helga Strudel (voice)

