The Haunted World of El Superbeasto is an animated comedy that also combines elements of a horror and thriller film. It is based upon the comic book series created by Rob Zombie that follows the character of El Superbeasto and his sexy sidekick sister, Suzi-X, voiced by Sheri Moon, as they confront an evil villain by the name of Dr. Satan.
|Danny Trejo
|Rico (voice)
|Sheri Moon Zombie
|Suzi X (voice)
|Paul Giamatti
|Dr. Satan (voice)
|Cassandra Peterson
|Amber (voice)
|Dee Wallace
|Trixie (voice)
|April Winchell
|Dame Grace Appleton / Liza / Babs / Dolly / Joan / Gloria / Scripty / Helga Strudel (voice)
