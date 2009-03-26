The Haunting in Connecticut

When the Campbell family moves to upstate Connecticut, they soon learn that their charming Victorian home has a disturbing history: not only was the house a transformed funeral parlor where inconceivable acts occurred, but the owner's clairvoyant son Jonah served as a demonic messenger, providing a gateway for spiritual entities to crossover.
|Kyle Gallner
|Matt Campbell
|Martin Donovan
|Peter Campbell
|Amanda Crew
|Wendy
|Elias Koteas
|Reverend Popescu
|Sophi Knight
|Mary Campbell
|Ty Wood
|Billy Campbell
View Full Cast >