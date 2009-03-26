2009

The Haunting in Connecticut

  • Thriller
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 26th, 2009

Studio

Integrated Films

When the Campbell family moves to upstate Connecticut, they soon learn that their charming Victorian home has a disturbing history: not only was the house a transformed funeral parlor where inconceivable acts occurred, but the owner's clairvoyant son Jonah served as a demonic messenger, providing a gateway for spiritual entities to crossover.

Cast

Kyle GallnerMatt Campbell
Martin DonovanPeter Campbell
Amanda CrewWendy
Elias KoteasReverend Popescu
Sophi KnightMary Campbell
Ty WoodBilly Campbell

Images