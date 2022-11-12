The Haunting Of Redding Hospital

Not Available

Be careful what you inhale In the 1950s a doctor at the Redding House Asylum carries out deplorable experiments on criminally insane patients involving injecting them through the eye into the brain then drilling through the skull. One, a serial killer, vows vengeance as he is being cremated alive in the asylum s basement. 60 years later a group of medical students break into the shuttered hospital, and literally stir up the ashes of the damned when they accidentally shatter canisters holding the cremains of the former mental patients. They inhale the ash and are soon possessed by the soul of the infamous serial killer triggering a nightmare of madness and murder. Inspired by true events