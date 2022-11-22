Not Available

Newcomer Alison Murray ignites the screen as Ali Silver a Black Ops agent for the Canadian Security and Intelligence Service (CSIS). When Ali recovers a case containing an assassination plot and a formula for a biochemical weapon, she is sent on an operation to recover the substance and terminate its courier. an unknown terrorist, codename: VALAT. Upon arriving in the peaceful, serene locale of Waterton Lakes National Park she must team up with a local RCMP officer to track the terrorist all the way to the 49th parallel. The stakes are high in this taut espionage flick.