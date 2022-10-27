Not Available

The Evil Dead meets Scream as an evil professor, through an ancient staff and a book of incantation, possesses the bodies of a group of fraterity and sorority pledges during a night of "hazing" activities in an abandoned mansion. When the students meet one grisly death after another, the survivors finally realize it's the professor who is possessing their friends and killing them all off. Now none of them trust each other-- is it their friends or puppets of the professor that they're hanging with? Somone better figure it out quick... or none of them will make it through the hellish night of The Hazing!