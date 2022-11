Not Available

Jai Chiranjeeva (Telugu: జై చిరంజీవ) is a Tollywood 2005 film directed by K. Vijaya Bhaskar and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The movie stars Chiranjeevi, Bhoomika Chawla and Arbaaz Khan . It was dubbed into Hindi and Tamil as Bhajrang and Deva respectively. The film turned into a big hit in Bhoomika's career, after Kushi