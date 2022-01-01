The Head and the Heart - Live At The Greek

Not Available

On September 5th, 2014, The Head and The Heart played to a sold-out crowd at Berkeley’s historic Greek Theatre. The band played crowd favorites off their two albums, The Head and the Heart and Let’s Be Still, opening with “Cats and Dogs” to roaring applause. Right from the opening notes of the first song, the audience was hooked, singing along with the band and with each other. The enthusiasm carried over into “Sounds Like Hallelujah,” “Shake,” and “Lost In My Mind,” while the whole crowd sang along to the heartfelt “Rivers and Roads”. As the evening concluded with “Down in the Valley,” the audience was embracing each other in arms, swaying back and forth. The nearly full moon shone bright on the crowd, and all was well at The Greek. The Head and The Heart and TourGigs proudly present this concert film directed by the critically acclaimed rock n’ roll photographer Danny Clinch. Relive it in stunning multi-cam HD now!