The Headless Murderess

Si-mok happens to see a drawing of his dead wife at an art exhibition. He turns white with shock. Leaving the exhibition, Si-mok gets into a cab but the driver takes him into the woods. Si-mok had been living happily with his widowed mother, Mrs. Heo and his wife, Ae-ja. Mrs. Heo has a passionate affair with Dr. Pak. However, Ae-ja's sister, Hye-suk witnesses the affair. She promises to keep it a secret. While Si-mok is abroad on business, Mrs. Heo conspires with Hye-suk and poisons Ae-ja, killing her. Afterwards, Si-mok lives with Hye-suk. Subsequently, Ae-ja becomes a ghost filled with anger and torments Si-mok's family. Si-mok overcomes this hardship through his faith in Buddha.