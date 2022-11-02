The Healing Prophet: Solanus Casey

Not Available

Solanus Casey might very well become the first America born male Saint. He was a beloved Capuchin Friar who many believe had the ability to heal the sick and prophesize the future. Stories abound of how Solanus' prayers made miracles happen. He was a role model for his time and continues to be so for people today, which is why he has become a candidate for Sainthood. Solanus Casey was born in 1870 on a Wisconsin farm to Irish immigrant parents. He had a very religious upbringing, along with 15 brothers and sisters, two of whom died during the Diphtheria Epidemic.