Some of the wise said that we value what we have only when we lose it. The heroes of the film - the famous Moscow stand-up comedian Ilya Pogorelov and the naive provincial romantic Sasha Barkov - will feel all the wisdom of this phrase on themselves, while they go from their strange acquaintance to the moment of testing the strength of their friendship, which has just begun to emerge during their forced , but a fun and exciting journey to the cold sea.