The Heart Elsewhere

The Pope's tailor sends his son, a virgin at 35, to Bologna hoping he will find a woman. Nello, a classicist moved by the romantic poetry of Ovid, proves to be a good teacher and also falls hopelessly in love with the beautiful Angela Gardini. Angela, herself recently blind and then spurned by her fiancé, uses Nello: she hopes her former lover will become jealous and return to her. Nello obliges, his head full of poetry and in love at last; he's happy to be near her, knowing that she, before her disability, wouldn't have looked twice at him. Bologna or Rome, teaching or stitching, love or solitude - will Nello make choices?