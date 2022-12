Not Available

A Huan has had a very "bad" super power since he was a child: he can see the number of times he has met with other people if he is slapped. An accident convinced him that once the limit is broken, it will bring bad luck. Since then, Ah Huan has been playing around with the world. And childhood friend Xiaotong and Ah Huan met up to 10,000 times, he had thought it was destined to be a lifetime partner, so he did not cherish it. Will Ah Huan be able to break the spell of fate?