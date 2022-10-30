The Heart in the Well

Not Available

Istria, 1944. A small community is shaken by the entry of Tito's partisans. Novak, his commander, is a man who years ago had a child with a local woman and now houses the secret intention of finding them. But Giulia, the mother of the child, will hide him in the orphanage who runs Mr. Bruno, the local priest. But Novak does not give up, so I Bruno decides to take him away, starting a chase up to the Italian borders.