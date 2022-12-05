The Heart of a Soldier

Not Available

He was a young writer whose unique gift was vividly revealed in three genres at once. The Yakutians loved him as a talented poet, playwright and prose writer, the author of many works. However, by the will of fate in the fateful year 1941, the poet, who praised a peaceful life, became a fearless soldier who sacrificed his life in battles with the enemy for our salvation. His life flashed like a comet. But, being a warrior of light, he managed to leave behind something important. Waiting for you and me in our days.