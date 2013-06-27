2013

The Heat

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 27th, 2013

Studio

Chernin Entertainment

Uptight and straight-laced, FBI Special Agent Sarah Ashburn is a methodical investigator with a reputation for excellence--and hyper-arrogance. Shannon Mullins, one of Boston P.D.'s "finest," is foul-mouthed and has a very short fuse, and uses her gut instinct and street smarts to catch the most elusive criminals. Neither has ever had a partner, or a friend for that matter. When these two wildly incompatible law officers join forces to bring down a ruthless drug lord, they become the last thing anyone expected: Buddies.

Cast

Sandra BullockSarah Ashburn
Melissa McCarthyShannon Mullins
Demián BichirHale
Michael RapaportJason Mullins
Taran KillamAdam
Marlon WayansLevy

