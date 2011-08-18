2011

The Hedgehog

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 18th, 2011

Studio

Eagle Pictures

Paloma is a serious and highly articulate but deeply bored 11-year-old who has decided to kill herself on her 12th birthday. Fascinated by art and philosophy, she questions and documents her life and immediate circle, drawing trenchant and often hilarious observations on the world around her. But as her appointment with death approaches, Paloma finally meets some kindred spirits in her building's grumpy janitor and an enigmatic, elegant neighbor, both of whom inspire Paloma to question her rather pessimistic outlook on life.

Cast

Garance Le GuillermicPaloma Josse
Togo IgawaKakuro Ozu
Anne BrochetSolange Josse
Ariane AscarideManuela Lopez
Wladimir YordanoffPaul Josse
Sarah Le PicardColombe Josse

View Full Cast >

Images