The Heineken Kidnapping

Not Available

On a cold November day in 1983, is the world's most successful and richest brewer Alfred Heineken and his chauffeur Ab Doderer the door of his office abducted. What follows is the most notorious and infamous kidnapping case that the Netherlands has ever known. Twenty exhausting and nerve-grueling days staying the manufacturer in a cold, cramped cell, chained down and for the first time in his life utterly powerless. His kidnappers, four criminal friends from Amsterdam, encounter great difficulty to collect the ransom (excerpt from http://www.heinekenontvoering.com/synopsis).