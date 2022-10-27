1949

The Heiress

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • History

Release Date

October 5th, 1949

Studio

Paramount

Dull and plain Catherine (Olivia de Havilland) lives with her emotionally distant father, Dr. Sloper (Ralph Richardson), in 1840s New York. Her days are empty -- filled with little more than needlepoint. Enter handsome Morris Townsend (Montgomery Clift), a dashing social climber with his eye on the spinster's heart and substantial inheritance. William Wyler's Oscar-winning film is an adaptation of the Henry James novel Washington Square.

Cast

Montgomery CliftMorris Townsend
Ralph RichardsonDr. Austin Sloper
Miriam HopkinsLavinia Penniman
Vanessa BrownMaria
Mona FreemanMaria Almond
Ray CollinsJefferson Almond

