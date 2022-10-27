Not Available

Seven friends from Sacramento, California head out on a documented road trip to Las Vegas. Their trip takes a very unexpected turn for the worse when their back tires mysteriously blow out. A couple miles down the road, they find a little gas station Diner/Motel, run by the most friendly, polite and "helpful" people. It appears that their problems are solved, but boy are they wrong! When convinced by "The Helpers" to stay overnight, the friends all wake up in their rooms to a new kind of gruesome and bloody terror!