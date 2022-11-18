The Hempire Strikes Back

Not Available

Not so long ago....In this very galaxy... A coalition of evil industrialists conspired to outlaw the most valuable natural resource on the planet EARTH, and enslave the masses by depriving them of the use of the most beneficial plant on this world. ... The EVIL EMPIRE would NOT relinquish it's grasp of power, and Declared WAR on those who supported the beneficial plant which could feed,clothe,fuel and heal people naturally. A great cultural war ensued, as the EVIL EMPIRE and the Freedom Rebellion took position in the hearts and minds of peoples. The conflict went on for many decades, with the Evil Empire claiming victory after victory in spite of the TRUTH the Rebellion wielded. Defeated, but not crushed, the Rebellion gathered as many as could join the movement and launched a great offensive.