The Heritage Collection: Volume 2

From the archives of Pentrex Media Group comes the second in a series of vintage railroading films from the 1940s and 1950s. Volume 2 contains five promotional films that will delight railroad enthusiasts of all ages! Both steam and early diesel power are featured in these rare glimpses of an earlier time. These advertising films helped promote awareness in the minds of the American public about the value railroads played in their daily lives. Take a nostalgic journey back to those former days with these historic films.