The Heritage of Love

Andrey Kulikov goes to Paris to visit the grave of his great-grandfather, Andrey Dolmatov, who had been an officer in the White Army during the Russian Revolution. On the headstone of the grave next to his great-grandfather's, he notices the face of a young woman. Later, while walking through Paris, Andrey sees a woman, Vera, who looks just like the young woman he had seen on the headstone. And so begins the telling of two love stories, separated by three generations and one hundred years.
