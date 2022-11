Not Available

Sheela, an English activist of Indian origin, learns that her father has died, devoured by a tiger! Despite her hatred for this father who returned to India thereby abandoning her and her mother, Sheela and her husband go to India to sell the property she inherited. When they arrive, they encounter Bindu, a white hippie, who declares himself to be her father’s spiritual son, and who claims his right for the property. Not without charming Sheela…