The Hermit and the Bear

Not Available

A quite unsual apprenticeship... from day-to-day life to friendship! A lonely Bear would like to instruct himself so he could be smart and connect with others. On the other hand, the Hermit is bored in his cave: he opened up a school but no one signed up. Fortunately, the two of them meet! Passionate about teaching, the Hermit provides the Bear with all his knowledge and patience. But his student is giving him a hard time. Quickly, the Hermit realizes he must drop some of his ambitions and adapt. From the river’s mysteries to the forest’s recipes, the two of them will soon enough leave the academical ways to explore a far more hazardous path, the one of a joyful friendship.