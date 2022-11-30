The Hero Of The Grassland

Not Available

Based on the drama "Distant Youth". After graduating from university studies in veterinary medicine, Ali and Amina embarked on a new job together-Tianshan Racecourse, full of longing for life. Here, Amina met her classmate Kader in secondary school. Kader loves the grasslands, loves his own work, serves the herdsmen wholeheartedly, cares about the health of the horse herd, and learns from the masses. Diligently study technology. The herders affectionately called him "a mountain eagle here." Amina disagrees with Kader's efforts and believes that Kader is busy all day long and lacks lofty ideals, and that it is a great career to concentrate on researching theories.