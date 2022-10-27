Not Available

The Heroes of Evil

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Pokeepsie Films

Three teenagers, brought together from bullying, indulge in petty theft, sex and drugs. They inevitably realize they can resort to violence to take revenge on everyone who has humiliated them: students, teachers and other outcasts. One of them escalates to killing, and desires to kill again. Anyone can become his next victim. The other two face the question: should they resort to violence to stop the killings?

Cast

Jorge ClementeAritz
Beatriz MedinaSarita
Macarena GómezTrini
Olivia BagliviLaura
Nacho CoronadoRaúl
Paula SoldevilaLa Sargento

