The Heroes of Telemark: Location report from Norway

Over one hour of black-and-white location footage and interviews with the stars and director, all staged outdoors in manifestly frigid conditions. Mann talks about his filmmaking philosophy and the challenges of shooting in such rugged locations, and shares his insights on the Douglas-Harris feud:Harris projects a refreshing honesty and cheeky charm in his interview segment, even asking himself a question at one point! Douglas is equally charismatic, if a little more calculated in his awareness of the camera.