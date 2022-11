Not Available

A man working in a fish cannery has a guilty conscience and begins to imagine he is a murderer. In his delirium/dream the fish try him for murder in a crazy court-room scene at the bottom of the ocean, which incorporates the 'Information, Please" radio routine, and also has a fish-jury who sing a little ditty called "There's Nothing On the End of the Hook." Re-released to theaters again in 1954, before Columbia sold it to television stations.