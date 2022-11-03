1942

The Hidden Hand

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Horror

Release Date

November 6th, 1942

Everybody seems to have had a good time making the overripe melodrama The Hidden Hand, especially cadaverous Milton Parsons as insane-asylum escapee John Channing. In her efforts to protect her brother from the authorities, John's sister Lorinda (Cecil Cunningham) opens the door for a series of grisly murders. Hero Peter Thorne (Craig Stevens) and heroine Mary Winfield (Elizabeth Fraser) try to stop John before he overracts-er, kills-again. Absolutely impossible to take seriously, The Hidden Hand is nonetheless worth a glance, if for no other reason than to see perennial bit player Parsons in a juicy leading role. The film was based on Invitation to a Murder, a play by Rufus King.

Cast

Julie BishopRita Channing
Frank WilcoxDr. Lawrence Channing
Cecil CunninghamLorinda Channing
Ruth FordEstelle Channing
Milton ParsonsJohn Channing
Roland DrewWalter Channing

