The High Life

In 1984 Scottish cyclist Robert Millar created a stir by winning the King of the Mountains jersey and finishing fourth overall in the Tour de France. In this unique film made in 1985 with the eyes of the UK on him, the camera records his feelings about the year, his performance and morale within the team. With flashbacks to his stage win in 1984, mixed with 1985 footage of the Tour, Vuelta and Worlds, the bike fan is treated to a behind the scenes view of life in the Peugeot team. Interviews with Millar and team mate Alan Peiper give a insight into bike racing politics at the time. Enjoy seeing some of the greats of the eighties: Kelly, LeMond, Roche, Hinault, Delgado, Yates and many more.