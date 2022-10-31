Not Available

“The High Price of Freedom – PFC Harold B. McCarn” is a chronicle of a young man who fought and died, his final resting place Henri Chapelle cemetery, in Belgium, on the continent of Europe where he drew his last breath. Harold’s story is emotional and gripping, and is emblematic of so many other brave Americans who gave their life in World War II. The sacrifice of soldiers like Harold should never be forgotten. This film, written and produced by Harold’s family without Hollywood actors, preserves that history so that future generations will never forget the sacrifices of that generation.