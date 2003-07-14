The Highwaymen: On the Road Again

2003

Four of the greatest legends of country music join together. Johnny Cash sings Folsom Prison Blues, Willie Nelson performs Always on my Mind, Kris Kristofferson solos in Help me Make it Through the Night, and Waylon Jennings sings Luckenbach, Texas. Also includes Highwayman, Good Hearted Woman, Theme from Dukes of Hazzard, Loving Her Was Easy, Mamas Don't Let Your Sons Grow Up to be Cowboys, Are You Sure Hank Done it This Way, Me and Bobby McGhee, Get Rhythm, Crazy, Ghost Riders in the Sky, Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground, Big River, On the Road Again...