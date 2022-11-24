Not Available

The Hills Have Thighs

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Daniel Boone Owen, a local Hillbilly Icon, has gone missing in Appalachia. Last seen face down in his favorite watering hole, Scatterbrain's, the theories behind his disappearance are as numerous as they are hilarious. The predominant theory - alien abduction - is supported by a local nut by the name of Pooter Brown who claims to have personally been abducted every Christmas Eve for the past sixteen years. After a story spanning the Carolina Appalachians, the story ends with a shocker you will have to see to believe.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images