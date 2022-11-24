The Hills Have Thighs

Not Available

Daniel Boone Owen, a local Hillbilly Icon, has gone missing in Appalachia. Last seen face down in his favorite watering hole, Scatterbrain's, the theories behind his disappearance are as numerous as they are hilarious. The predominant theory - alien abduction - is supported by a local nut by the name of Pooter Brown who claims to have personally been abducted every Christmas Eve for the past sixteen years. After a story spanning the Carolina Appalachians, the story ends with a shocker you will have to see to believe.