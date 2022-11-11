The Hillywood Show Doctor Who Parody

Not Available

It's the DOCTOR WHO musical parody you've been waiting for! Join The Tenth Doctor, an alien Time Lord who travels through time and space in his TARDIS, in an eye-catching parody that's out of this universe. People assume that a parody is a strict progression of cause to effect, but actually, from a non-linear, non-subjective viewpoint, it's more like a big video of wibbly-wobbly, Time Warp stuff. Like the TARDIS, The Hillywood Show® makes a production that's bigger on the inside and showcases David Tennant's beloved Doctor in a memorable way. Allons-y!