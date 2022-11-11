The Hip-Hop Nucleus: A Documentary on the Legendary Tunnel Nightclub of NYC

Not Available

The Hip-Hop Nucleus is a documentary on the world famous Tunnel nightclub of New York City. The Tunnel was the club most people feared to enter due to the constant violence, sex and drugs. The Tunnel opened in early 1992 by Peter Gatien. In 1994 promoters Jessica Rosenblum and Chris Lighty began promoting a Hip-Hop parties on Sunday’s called Mecca. In 1996 Franchise Entertainment took over the Sunday night and this was during the Golden Era of Hip-Hop and the Tunnel became a Hip-Hop Nucleus as it birthed a lot of today’s multi platinum artist who went on to become Grammy winners, CEO’s, entrepreneurs and even moguls. Artist such as Sean “Jay-Z” Carter, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jermaine Dupri, Andre “Dr. Dre” Smith, Snoop Dogg and DJ Funkmaster Flex to name a few. One of the Tunnel past bouncers was Vin Diesel.