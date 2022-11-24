Not Available

On July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong took Man's first steps on the moon. Roughly one billion awestruck people watched the lunar landing on television, but very few realized how close it came to disaster. "The History Channel Presents: The Race to the Moon" combines top programming from THE HISTORY CHANNEL to deliver the ultimate 35th anniversary celebration of the world-changing event. Experience the ultimate insider's view of the Apollo space program with the man who served as NASA's primary flight director for over 30 years and examine recently declassified documents revealing NASA's plans to send men to Saturn by 1970. Take a nostalgic trip back to the early days of the space program and return to the present-day triumphs and tragedies of one of our greatest technological achievements - the space shuttle.