The History Channel Ultimate Collections: World War II

Not Available

World War II encompassed some of America's greatest triumphs and most bitter defeats. World War II: Ultimate Collections is a comprehensive and intimate survey of this epic war.THE HISTORY CHANNEL® has collected nearly 30 of its greatest World War II documentaries each packed with original archival footage interviews with military experts and historians and gripping reenactments on 10 DVDs.System Requirements:Run Time: 892 minsFormat: DVD MOVIE Genre: DOCUMENTARIES/MISC. Rating: NR UPC: 733961762808 Manufacturer No: AAE-76280