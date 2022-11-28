The History of Campus Madness: Dancing Youth

Not Available

Yang Xiaowei is college student from computer science but playing games is his only specialty. He’s otaku, low grader and guy with poor social mobility. There are several waste wood partners in the dormitory with the same professional and hobby. One day, Yang Xiaowei and his friends posted the game club's flyer on campus as usual. At this time, the goddess-class beauty Cheng Nuo, who was transferred from school, walked into the campus in amazement, and also entered Yang Xiaowei's heart.