A Television documentary commissioned by Channel Four (UK). The programme charts the history of hardcore pornography on film, dating back to the turn of the 20th century. Utilsing rare vintage archive, and original interview material of British and American pornographers, the documentary explores the parallels between mainstream cinema and hardcore porn, underlining the changes that have taken place in the industry since the advent of video, and following a veteran pornographer onto the set of his latest video offering.